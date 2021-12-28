Kaua'i, Moloka'i report record daily COVID infections, officials urge for small holiday gatherings

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Elected officials across the islands are pleading with the public to minimize social gatherings this New Year's weekend amid an ongoing influx of COVID-19 infections.
On Monday, Moloka'i reported 25 new infections, the highest the island has ever seen, according to Sen. Lynn DeCoite, who represents the island.
DeCoite suspects the surge is linked to holiday gatherings.
"We can't pinpoint a single entity. It's bars, restaurants, venues, it's everybody," DeCoite added.
"We got to make sure that we keep this under control. If not, we don't want to go backwards and we can really see that we are, it's starting to head in that direction."
On the Garden Isle, county officials tallied a record-breaking 120 new infections, which have not yet been added to the state's count.
Kaua'i District Health Officer Janet Berreman explained the tally included cases from the day before.
"Nevertheless, it's real and it's a very high case count and it's not unexpected unfortunately, in the setting of the Omicron virus, and the increases that we're seeing statewide, we certainly expected to see this on Kaua'i, so it's not a surprise, we have our team prepared to deal with it," Berreman said.
The Dept. of Health reports Moloka'i has depleted its weekly allotment of about 225 tests on Monday.
DOH has sent more than 1,000 tests to the island and DeCoite has requested some for Kalaupapa because the area is considered its own county.