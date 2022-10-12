Kauai County to give out 6,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Kauai residents at county neighborhood centers from Oct. 19-21.
About 6,000 tests will be available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis, and resident will be limited to a maximum of five tests per household, county officials said.
The tests will be available at the following locations at the following times:
Wednesday, Oct. 19
• Hanalei Neighborhood Center – 9 a.m. to noon
• Kilauea Neighborhood Center – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
• Waimea Neighborhood Center – 9 a.m. to noon
• Hanapepe Neighborhood Center – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
• Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex – 9 a.m. to noon
• Lihue Neighborhood Center – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Although the expiration date listed on the test kits is November 2022, county health officials say the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the tests a seven-month shelf-life extension, adjustring the expiration date to June 2023.
“Mahalo to our partners with the Kauai District Health Office, the Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Kauai Emergency Management Agency for making these free tests available to our community. Home test kits are one of the many tools at our disposal to reduce the risk of spreading COVID,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami in a press release.