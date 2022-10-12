 Skip to main content
Kauai County to give out 6,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits

COVID-19 Test

A positive Covid-19 at home test is displayed on May 2, 2022

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Kauai residents at county neighborhood centers from Oct. 19-21.

About 6,000 tests will be available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis, and resident will be limited to a maximum of five tests per household, county officials said.

