You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kaiser Permanente hosting vaccination events in Honolulu this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Moderna Vaccine

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Kaiser Permanente Hawaii will be hosting community vaccine clinics in the coming week. The events below are open to the public and walk-ins are accepted. Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be available at all sites.

For KP members and non-members, booking an appointment in advance at kp.org/covidvaccine is the preferred and the best way to make the vaccination experience quick and easy.

  • Date: Sunday, 2/13/22:
  • Location: Hula’s Bar, 134 Kapahulu Avenue, Honolulu
  • Event time: 1:00pm-4:00pm

 

  • Date: Thursday, 02/17/22
  • Location: Filipino Community Center, 94-428 Mokuola Street, Waipahu
  • Event time: 10:00am – 12:00pm

 

  • Date: Saturday, 02/19/22
  • Location: Kanoelani Elementary School,94-1091 Oli Loop, Waipahu
  • Event time: 8:00am-12:00pm

 

  • Date: Sunday, 02/20/22
  • Location: YMCA of Honolulu – Mililani Branch,95-1190 Hikikaulia Street, Mililani
  • Event time: 10:00am – 12:00pm

