Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu By KITV Web Staff Feb 17, 2022 Feb 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaiser Permanente plans to hold several community vaccination events on Oahu in the coming weeks.Kaiser says all of the events are open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. Staff will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at all of the sites.Attendees need only to bring their vaccination cards if they have received a dose in the past.The events will be taking place on the following dates and locations:Date: Sunday, 02/20/22Location: YMCA of Honolulu – Mililani Branch, 95-1190 Hikikaulia Street, MililaniEvent time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.Date: Thursday, 02/24/22Location: Boys and Girls Club Nanakuli, 89-89 Mano Avenue WaianaeEvent time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Date: Thursday, 2/24/22:Location: Stadium Marketplace, 4561 Salt Lake Boulevard, HonoluluEvent time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.Date: Saturday, 02/26/22Location: Kaiser High School, 511 Lunalilo Home Road HonoluluEvent time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at 12 Kaiser Permanente locations statewide. Visit kp.org/Covid to view locations, hours and make an appointment.