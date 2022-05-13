Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu By KITV4 Web Staff May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaiser Permanente plans to hold several community vaccination events on Oahu in the upcoming week.Kaiser says all of the events are open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. Staff will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at all of the sites.Attendees need only to bring their vaccination cards if they have received a dose in the past.The events will be taking place on the following dates and locations:Date: Saturday, 05/14/22Location: Filipino Community Center, 94-428 Mokuola Street, Waipahu, HI 96797Event time: 10:00a.m – 12:00pm ---Date: Sunday, 05/22/22Location: Mililani YMCA, 95-1190 Hikikaulia Street, Mililani, HI 96789Event time: 10:00a.m – 12:00pm ---Date: Tuesday, 05/24/22Location: Papakolea Community Center, 2150 Tantalus Drive Hon HI 96813Event time: 4:00p.m – 6:00pm ---Date: Thursday, 06/02/22Location: Filipino Community Center, 94-428 Mokuola Street, Waipahu, HI 96797Event time: 10:00a.m – 12:00pmCOVID-19 vaccinations are also available at 13 Kaiser Permanente facilities across the state. Visit kp.org/Covid to view locations, hours and make an appointment. COVID-19 CDC moves Kauai back to 'High' COVID-19 threat level By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vaccination Kaiser Permanente Immunology Vaccine Event Staff Community Attendee More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 UH suspending mandatory vaccination, testing requirement beginning Mar. 26 Updated Mar 24, 2022 COVID-19 CDC advisers mull what's next for Covid-19 boosters Updated Apr 25, 2022 COVID-19 This key indicator may determine how bad a BA.2 wave could be in the US Mar 16, 2022 COVID-19 University of Hawaiʻi will not require Covid-19 boosters Updated Feb 18, 2022 COVID-19 Don't postpone mammograms because of swollen lymph nodes after Covid-19 vaccine, study says Updated Feb 9, 2022 COVID-19 Amazon, Walmart and pharmacies are limiting the number of at-home Covid tests you can buy Dec 21, 2021 Recommended for you