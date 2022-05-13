 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu

  • Updated
  • 0
vaccines

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaiser Permanente plans to hold several community vaccination events on Oahu in the upcoming week.

Kaiser says all of the events are open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. Staff will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at all of the sites.

Attendees need only to bring their vaccination cards if they have received a dose in the past.

The events will be taking place on the following dates and locations:

  • Date: Saturday, 05/14/22
  • Location: Filipino Community Center, 94-428 Mokuola Street,  Waipahu, HI 96797
  • Event time: 10:00a.m – 12:00pm

 ---

  • Date: Sunday, 05/22/22
  • Location: Mililani YMCA, 95-1190 Hikikaulia Street, Mililani, HI 96789
  • Event time: 10:00a.m – 12:00pm

 ---

  • Date: Tuesday, 05/24/22
  • Location: Papakolea Community Center,  2150 Tantalus Drive Hon HI 96813
  • Event time: 4:00p.m – 6:00pm

 ---

  • Date: Thursday, 06/02/22
  • Location: Filipino Community Center, 94-428 Mokuola Street,  Waipahu, HI 96797
  • Event time: 10:00a.m – 12:00pm

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at 13 Kaiser Permanente facilities across the state. 

Visit kp.org/Covid to view locations, hours and make an appointment.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK