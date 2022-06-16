 Skip to main content
Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu

vaccines

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaiser Permanente plans to hold several community vaccination events on Oahu in the upcoming week.

Kaiser says all of the events are open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. Staff will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at all of the sites.

Attendees need only to bring their vaccination cards if they have received a dose in the past.

  • Date: Saturday, 06/18/22
  • Location: Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic, 56-565 Kamehameha Highway Kahuku, HI 96731
  • Event time: 9:00a.m – 12:00p.m.

 ---

  • Date: Thursday, 06/23/22
  • Location: Filipino Community Center,94-428 Mokuola Street, Waipahu, HI 96797
  • Event time: 10:00a.m – 12:00p.m.

 ---

  • Date: Friday, 06/24/22
  • Location: KEY Project, 47-200 Waihee Road, Kaneohe, HI 96744
  • Event time: 9:30a.m – 11:00a.m.

 ---

  • Date: Sunday 06/26/22
  • Location: Legacy Christian Church 1020 Keolu Dr, Kailua, HI 96734
  • Event time: 9:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.

