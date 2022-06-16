Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaiser Permanente plans to hold several community vaccination events on Oahu in the upcoming week.Kaiser says all of the events are open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. Staff will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at all of the sites.Attendees need only to bring their vaccination cards if they have received a dose in the past.Date: Saturday, 06/18/22Location: Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic, 56-565 Kamehameha Highway Kahuku, HI 96731Event time: 9:00a.m – 12:00p.m. ---Date: Thursday, 06/23/22Location: Filipino Community Center,94-428 Mokuola Street, Waipahu, HI 96797Event time: 10:00a.m – 12:00p.m. ---Date: Friday, 06/24/22Location: KEY Project, 47-200 Waihee Road, Kaneohe, HI 96744Event time: 9:30a.m – 11:00a.m. ---Date: Sunday 06/26/22Location: Legacy Christian Church 1020 Keolu Dr, Kailua, HI 96734Event time: 9:00a.m. – 12:00p.m. COVID-19 9 new COVID-related deaths, 7,199 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports By KITV Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic Vaccination Event Immunology Sport Vaccine Staff Oahu Attendee Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business DOJ appeals federal ruling on transportation mask mandate Apr 20, 2022 COVID-19 1 new COVID-related death, 125 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Dec 3, 2021 COVID-19 FDA considers limiting authorization of certain monoclonal antibody treatments Jan 22, 2022 News Hawaiian Airlines recruiting for more than 600 open positions Updated Jun 1, 2022 COVID-19 Disaster-hit Tonga goes into lockdown after recording first local Covid cases Feb 1, 2022 COVID-19 5 new COVID-related deaths, 8,924 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated May 25, 2022 Recommended for you