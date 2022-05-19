ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 18, 2022 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Wednesday, May 18, 2022, along with today's weather.US Coast Guard suspends search for reported plane crash between Oahu and Kauai | UPDATEThe US Coast Guard (USCG) says it is ending its active search for a reported downed plane somewhere between Oahu and Kauai. Read more: Local US Coast Guard suspends search for reported plane crash between Oahu and Kauai | UPDATE By Matthew Nuttle Elderly Oahu man loses $11K to cryptocurrency con artist.Will, a 73-year-old Makiki resident who wished to keep his name private, is now left unsure of how he will pay his rent or buy food after being conned out of $11,000. Read more: Local Elderly Oahu man loses $11K to cryptocurrency con artist By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 12 new COVID-related deaths, 7,149 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports.The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 7,149 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,446.Read more: COVID-19 12 new COVID-related deaths, 7,149 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports By KITV Web Staff 2 swimmers seriously injured after being swept into the sea at China Walls.Two swimmers were seriously injured after being knocked into the ocean by high surf at China Walls in southeast Oahu, Wednesday afternoon.Read more: Local 2 swimmers seriously injured after being swept into the sea at China Walls By Matthew Nuttle Thursday Weather Outlook:The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Watch through this afternoon for Kaua'i County.Read more: Local Thursday Weather: Flood Watch remains, clouds and showers linger, heavy showers still possible By Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oahu Coast Guard Commerce Economics Meteorology Music Hawaii Doh Department Of Health Kauai Search Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Rise in at-home testing means we could be undercounting Covid-19 cases even more than before Updated May 6, 2022 COVID-19 The new Omicron variant is a reminder that 'the virus is still in control' regardless of Covid-19 fatigue, medical professor says Nov 28, 2021 COVID-19 FDA approves remdesivir to treat young children with COVID-19 Updated Apr 25, 2022 COVID-19 0 new COVID-related death, 2,929 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Jan 11, 2022 COVID-19 Here's how you can get free home Covid-19 tests from retailers Jan 14, 2022 News Senior White House advisor says local trusted leaders can help battle vaccine hesitancy Updated Dec 10, 2021 Recommended for you