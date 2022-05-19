 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 18, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 18, 2022
FILE

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Wednesday, May 18, 2022, along with today's weather.

US Coast Guard suspends search for reported plane crash between Oahu and Kauai | UPDATE

The US Coast Guard (USCG) says it is ending its active search for a reported downed plane somewhere between Oahu and Kauai.

 Read more:

Elderly Oahu man loses $11K to cryptocurrency con artist.

Will, a 73-year-old Makiki resident who wished to keep his name private, is now left unsure of how he will pay his rent or buy food after being conned out of $11,000. 

Read more:

12 new COVID-related deaths, 7,149 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports.

The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 7,149 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,446.

Read more:

2 swimmers seriously injured after being swept into the sea at China Walls.

Two swimmers were seriously injured after being knocked into the ocean by high surf at China Walls in southeast Oahu, Wednesday afternoon.

Read more:

Thursday Weather Outlook:

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Watch through this afternoon for Kaua'i County.

Read more:

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK