Hospitals across Hawaii prepare for potential COVID-19 surge

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI
MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...7 to 10 foot surf.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A physician at a Maui hospital says it's only a matter of time before the Omicron COVID-19 variant affects his community. To prepare for a potential surge, Maui Memorial Medical Center administrators are already looking for additional staff in case extra help is needed.
"As a health system, we're as prepared as we can be," said Dr. Michael Shea, Maui Memorial Medical Center chief medical director.
There's also strict protocols at the hospital including weekly coronavirus testing for 3% of hospital staff who are not fully vaccinated.
"We've been very tight on visitation. We've been allowing one visitor, vaccinated at a time, only certain hours of the day. We never really relaxed our standards," Shea said.
On the Garden Island, healthcare professionals go through simulation drills of treating COVID-19 patients.
"We practice those scenarios. We have dummies we use in situations like that, and that helps us feel more prepared," Dr. Carol Fujiyoshi, Wilcox Medical Center chief of staff, said. "Everyone has a feeling of confidence, there's some mild anxiety. I think that's normal."
Fujiyoshi reports there's also success with monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 patients at an early stage.
On the Big Island, Hilo Medical Center is preparing by increasing testing efforts. More than 2,400 COVID-19 test kits were distributed in less than two hours at Hilo Civic Auditorium on Monday.
"We see the numbers skyrocket and it's very concerning. Generally on Oahu, we have to act like it's already here on the Big Island, especially when people are traveling," Elena Cabatu, Hilo Medical Center director of marketing, said.
Each county and facility has its own way to prepare for a potential rise in hospitalization but the message is consistent from everyone: the people who are really in control of the situation are the members of the public themselves.
Nicole Tam has been with KITV4 Island News since 2017. She's a proud graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa (Go Bows!) When she's not at work, she enjoys visiting new restaurants with family and friends.