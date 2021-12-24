Honolulu restaurants relieved that City won't be shutdown amid new COVID surge

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through Saturday afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Mayor Blangiardi announces he will not be shutting the city down with latest COVID-19 surge
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Restaurants are breathing a little easier.
On Thursday, Dec. 23, Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced he will not be shutting the city down with the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.
Blangiardi saying we can't afford it and that it's everyone's personal responsibility to make safe choices.
"From a business standpoint it's a huge relief," said Peter Anderson.
Anderson is the owner of Morning Brew with locations in Kailua and Kaka'ako.
"I felt like we were just coming out of the woods, business was ramping back up again, tourism was coming back, and then we could see the beginning signs of this ramping up again and all those memories started flooding back...thinking oh god, it's only a matter of time," Anderson said.
The Kaka'ako location at SALT at our Kaka'ako was closed for 2-months at one point due to the pandemic shutdowns.
"One of my biggest concerns during this last outbreak is that there is no more money waiting in the wings to support businesses like ourselves incase we do have to shutdown," said Anderson. "We could not handle another several months of no business."
Anderson referring to things such as the PPP and SBA loans that were once made available to small businesses during the pandemic.
"We cannot sustain ourselves on being constantly shut down," said Joe Crockett.
He says it's the restaurant, bar, and retail industries that have dealt with the brunt of the impacts of a shutdown economy.
"My staff has been laid off, we have had to close the doors, we've lost 75% of our revenue at one time, they can't put food on the table, they can't pay their bills, but that's the impact that I don't think a lot of people understand," said Crockett.
Crockett saying people think restaurants can operate at 50% capacity and no large groups, but all of those restrictions are cutting sales, revenue, and that also means staff are losing money too.
"We do everything we can to keep people safe and businesses should be allowed to keep the economy going," Crockett said.
Both Aloha Beer Co. and Morning Brew still enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols and have no plans to change that. Doing things like checking vaccination cards for dine in, requiring masks for staff and guests, sanitizing.
"I am trying to remain optimistic," said Anderson. "Eventually we are just going to have to learn to live with this."
