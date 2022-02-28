Honolulu restaurants react to end of Safe Access O'ahu, sunsetting March 5

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After two years, Saturday, March 5 will mark the first time O'ahu is not under an emergency order.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi making the official announcement that the COVID-19 emergency order including Safe Access O'ahu will be allowed to sunset at 11:59 p.m. on March 5.
“The last two years have been filled with arduous moments that have impacted everyone in our community from keiki to kūpuna, which is why this is a seminal moment in our pandemic response as we end the City’s emergency order,” Blangiardi said in a press conference Monday morning.
Local businesses tell KITV4, this is a big step.
"We are thrilled. One less obstacle, one less hoop, for customers to jump through," said Peter Anderson, owner of Morning Brew.
The end of Safe Access O'ahu means that required businesses like restaurants, bars, and gyms will no longer be mandated to request proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from its customers.
"We fully support the mayor's decision. It’s nice to see that business can return to the small business considering what the pandemic has done to us," said Joe Crockett, general manager at Aloha Beer Co.
But while proof of vaccination or negative test will no longer be mandated, Blangiardi tells KITV4, the decision to drop the policy or not will ultimately be up to individual businesses moving forward.
"If private businesses decide they want to do that for the safety of their patrons, then I don't think we can restrict them from doing that," said Blangiardi.
Over the next few days, both Morning Brew and Aloha Beer will be having internal discussions about how they want to move forward, but both say they expect to be welcoming everyone back.
"We’re still going to be trying to carry out safety as far as cleanliness in our café’s without the safe access," said Anderson. "I think customers should feel safe."
Anderson says during the pandemic both cafe's, Kailua and Kaka'ako, also got an added filtration system to the air conditioning to make it a safer environment for customers as well.
"We anticipate not really putting in more tables, still keeping a bit of distance," said Crockett.
Both restaurants say they expect a larger turnout than what they've seen in a long time, which will only help as they continue to navigate other effects of the pandemic.
"Supply chain issues. Prices are expensive for our ingredients and we are still trying to manage our menu and prices in a way where it doesn’t hurt our guests," said Crockett.
Anderson pointing to back rent, "I know a lot of businesses that were given some leeway but of course landlords expect to be paid back at some point. So until business comes fully back that is going to be challenging."
The state mask mandate, another thing both Anderson and Crockett are keeping an eye on, as it's remains one of the final COVID restrictions in place.
Mandated under the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation which is scheduled to be in place until at least March 25.
What happens with that mandate is up to Gov. David Ige. He hasn't set a date as to when he'll lift the mandate, but said he's working with Department of Health officials on the timing. The statewide mandates can still be terminated ahead of schedule, superseded by a new proclamation, or even extended past March 25 if the governor decides that is necessary.