Honolulu community invited to share opinion on how city should spend $386M

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet. East winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KIV4) -- The community is invited to help decide how the City and County of Honolulu spends an estimated $386 million in an online survey.
The input received from the public, along with feedback from the Honolulu City Council and other stakeholders, will help inform decision-making for federal recovery funds, it's part of the American Rescue Plan.
"The areas we're asking people to provide their input on. One goal is to provide community support and address economic impact," Amy Asselbaye, Executive Director, city office of economic revitalization, said.
Participants can rank funding priorities in the survey and provide comments.
"We tailored the questions so hopefully we’re not getting responses based on things we can’t do with these fiscal recovery funds," Asselbaye said.
The City already received $193 million and anticipates receiving and additional $193 million this year.
