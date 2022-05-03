HiPAM model shows possible surge in COVID-19 cases in every county

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to fill in over
the next couple of days.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, building to 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through
Wednesday afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling (HiPAM) workgroup has released its two-week COVID-19 forecast for all Hawaii counties. The forecast shows the weekly average positivity rate is on the rise.
Plus, cases are spreading at a greater rate than what is being reported due to many residents taking at-home tests. Dr. Scot Miscovich says this report includes more insight into what the COVID-19 numbers in Hawaii actually are.
"The HiPAM forecast is obviously something that shows we have a tremendous amount of disease spreading in the state of Hawaii right now. We may actually have seven times the actual amount the actual number is showing," Miscovich said.
Miscovich also says the third shot is crucial right now and two vaccines no longer mean "fully vaccinated."
The full forecast is included in a PDF at the bottom of this article.
The HiPAM forecast model depicts a two-week outlook for all Hawaii counties and aligns with recent finding from the CDC.
Disturbingly, experts say that, according to the data, 60% of the people in Honolulu County, 58% of the people in Hawaii County, 59% of the people in Maui County, and an astonishing 81% of the people in Kauai County had been infected with COVID-19 as of April 15, 2022.