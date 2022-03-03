Here's what Hawaii's universities will require as state vaccination, testing mandates end

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With COVID-19 emergency health protocols going away in every county in Hawaii, some local university students want to know if they will still be required to provide their vaccine status or proof of a negative COVID test results.
KITV4 reached out to Hawaii’s universities and here is what we have learned so far.
Hawaii Pacific University is changing its COVID-19 policies to match the state's updated guidelines.
HPU students will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test beginning on March 26. That's the day after the state's emergency proclamation is scheduled to expire.
HPU is also dropping its temperature checks and daily health survey's starting March 7.
The University of Hawaii School System is working on COVID-19 changes to its 10 campuses.
UH officials released a letter to students and staff, Thursday, saying its current guidelines remain in place, but it is working to finalize details. A spokesperson told KITV4 health experts met today and UH hopes to provide updates soon.
Chaminade University reports it’s no longer requiring students, staff, and even visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result.
All school systems are following the state's lead in continuing to require masks while on campus.
KITV4 reached out to BYU about their COVID-19 policy but so far we have not yet heard back.