Healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19 might be able to work during infection

Newest federal guidelines allow hospitals across the country with short staffing to bring in employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. It sounds concerning but certain conditions must first be met before that's allowed.
Kona Community Hospital on the Big Island adopted this new approach just this week. A staff member who's positive for the coronavirus could be called into work if a department faces a staffing crisis. However, these infected individuals will only work alone to avoid exposing other people, doing tasks such as data entry or changing bed sheets.
The hospital has about 45 departments. A manager for each section can only declare crisis if it's severely under staffed with high demand from patients. Staff who are positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms such as sore throat or other light cold symptoms are eligible to work. Besides working alone, they're also required to wear an N95 mask the entire time, their breaks should also be outdoors and away from others.
The hospital's Chief Nurse Executive, Diane Hale, said in a statement "This strategy is absolutely necessary, and it is the right decision so that we can continue to protect the health and safety of patients and staff."
On Oahu, the Queen's Health Systems is not planning to change its policy right now. Positive staff will continue to be out for 10 days, people who are exposed will isolate for five days followed by a COVID-19 test. A spokesperson says the administration is reviewing the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"There's lots of discussion is related to an individual who's been exposed, has no symptoms, and is on a testing protocol. Where you can actually test and say today, looks like x, you don't have it, you don't have it," Jill Hoggard Green, Queen's Health Systems president and CEO, said. "We've had over hundreds of caregivers in the last two weeks that have been out of work because they've gotten exposed in the community."
Hawaii Pacific Health executives are also not considering changes to their policy at this time. If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, with or without symptoms, they are away from the workplace at least five days, following CDC guidelines. For exposed employees, depending on vaccination status, they're able to work and must test twice.
"We certainly aren't feeling that level of pressure at this point where we feel the need to consider anything to the alternative," Raymond P. Vara, Jr., Hawaii Pacific Health president and CEO, said.
To help with staffing shortage at hospitals, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii confirmed on Wednesday the state is requesting more than 700 healthcare workers from out of state.