Health experts urge to get the flu shot on top of being vaccinated and boosted

KANEOHE, HAWAII (KITV4) - Dozens of people lined up at Windward Community College to get their annual flu shot. Many recipients said it is necessary this season on top of being vaccinated and boosted from COVID-19.
"It’s not the same as the COVID vaccine. They are two different viruses that emerged at completely different times. I want both to feel safe enough to travel," said Leslie T, flu shot recipient.
"I do not want the flu and that is why I am here. I was in the military and whenever we were deployed, we got lots and lots of vaccines like Polio and Anthrax. I know this is completely safe," said Josh Strickler, flu shot recipient.
14% of all deaths statewide this year were related to pneumonia, the flu or COVID-19 according to the State Dept. of Health Disease Outbreak Control Division. Health experts said each vaccine is made specifically to fight a certain virus despite the flu and COVID-19 having similar symptoms.
"The COVID vaccine is specifically for the COVID virus and the flu vaccine is created every year based on the flu strains going around in the communities. So far this year, the flu vaccine is made for what they anticipate to be the flu virus that will go around this fall and winter," said House Rep. Lisa Kitagawa, district 48.
Some local doctors said flu season lasts longer in Hawaii, up two months longer.
Last year's flu virus was stronger because people were focused on the COVID vaccine and skipped their flu shot.
"30% of those that got sick, majority of them weren’t vaccinated with the flu shot. They end up getting sick longer and sometimes get hospitalized. If you do get your flu shot, it cuts your sick time in half and you don't have to go to the hospital," said Pualani Moefu, business clinic coordinator, Times Pharmacy.
The recommendation is to be up to date on all vaccines and boosters as more become available.