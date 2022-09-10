 Skip to main content
Health experts urge flu shots on top of being vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19

  Updated
  • 0
flu shot

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) - Dozens of people lined up at Windward Community College to get their annual flu shot. Many recipients said it is necessary this season on top of being vaccinated and boosted from COVID-19.

"It’s not the same as the COVID vaccine. They are two different viruses that emerged at completely different times. I want the flu shot to feel safe enough to travel," said Leslie T.

