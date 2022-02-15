Hawaii's Safe Travels program could end as early as March

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
With COVID-19 case trends headed in the right direction, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green believes the state's Safe Travels program could end as soon as next month.
Safe Travels was a first of its kind program, requiring domestic travelers coming into the islands to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test result before their flight. Since its debut, there's been mixed feelings from the public. Now that it might go away, there's still mixed reactions.
The lieutenant governor believes it's time to adjust a new normal with masks and vaccinations but fewer restrictions.
"A lot of people want to keep safeguards up forever, we have to realize there's consequences. The isolation, decreased economic activities, all of those things matter," Green said.
He says the science and infection trends support the move, there's a 81% decline in active case counts since its peak earlier this year. He also believes the spread of the coronavirus in Hawaii is not coming from visitors.
"Not many of the cases have been a result of travelers and almost none of the hospitalizations have been travelers. It won't make a big difference in that way," Green said.
Some people believe the potential changes could bring in MORE visitors.
"When me and my friends were booking tickets to come here, we were hesitant because every 12 to 24 hours, a new law in Hawaii, they just updated this, you gotta have more vaccine, you gotta get another code. It makes it so complicated to just go do what you are trying to do," Justine Dial, visiting from Las Vegas, NV, said.
Others say it's too early to loosen restrictions.
"Everybody is acting are we there yet, like some child. A little disappointed some adults are behaving that way. Everyday the disease exists, it continues to regenerate," Lee Feldman, visiting from Pennsylvania, said.
Leaders in Hawaii's tourism industry say re-opening international travel would help more industries recover.
"We're very dependent on international travel. Those are the kind of visitors we always wanted for Hawaii. They stay longer, they spend money, they're very respectful of our culture," Mufi Hannemann, Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, said.
The governor has not made any announcements about the potential changes. His latest emergency proclamation is in effect until at least March 25.
