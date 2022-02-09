 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii's mask mandate remains despite drop in new COVID-19 infection rates

  • 0
"Wear a Mask" music video sequel

California and Oregon are among several states dropping mask mandates as COVID-19 case counts start to fall across the country.

To mask or not to mask is a frequent hot topic during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when infection rates drop. Still, the indoor mask mandate remains in Hawaii.

One local doctor believes it's too early to relax Hawaii's mask mandate.

"When you're in a public indoor setting with other people where transmission could be occurring among strangers, that's when masks still makes sense," Dr. Melinda Ashton, Hawaii Pacific Health chief quality officer, said.

One resident KITV4 spoke with believes the state's mandate should be modified to require more protective masks.

"It's been proven, science proven that by wearing a cloth mask, you're not protecting yourself and you're not protecting others. If the mandate is gonna continue, N95, KN95s or surgical masks," Dave Harris, a Honolulu resident, said.

Honolulu resident Carley Hose recovered from COVID-19 recently and works at indoors. She believes face coverings provide great protection.

"When you're in close contact with people. This variant of COVID is very contagious. Me just getting over it, I got very sick," Hose said.

Hawaii has one of the lowest Coronavirus infection rates in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic. Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii believes mask use is a big reason why and the trend is here to stay.

"There's a strong possibility mask wearing will be required in healthcare facilities, long term facilities, those type of assisted living facility, indoors for a very long period of time, if not indefinitely," Raethel said.

Understandably, mask wearing for the past two years has been frustrating for some people but some health experts believe covering up is just part of our new normal.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you