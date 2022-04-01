Hawaii's FEMA nurses leave the state as federal funds dry up

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help Hawaii during the latest COVID-19 surge worked their last shifts this week.
And now hospitals are scrambling to contract more workers as the union representing nurses sounds the alarm about dangerous staffing shortages.
"You know you're not giving the care you want to, you know that you're not giving your patients the care they deserve -- that they should have -- that bad consequences can happen," said Registered Nurse Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaii Nurses' Association.
The pandemic exacerbated a health care worker shortage, with many nurses leaving the profession. And coupled with the rising cost of living in the islands, many others are choosing not to stay here, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.
"The price of housing, the price of gas, the price of utilities -- all of that means that Hawaii is not competitive for nurses," said Hilton Raethel, association president and CEO. "This cost of living issue that we're dealing with here in Hawaii is impacting many segments of our society."
Hawaii has the second-highest average salary for registered nurses in the nation at about $106,000. But when you factor in cost of living, the Healthcare Association said the state drops to the lowest.
"The health care system cannot survive without nurses," Ross said.
The state received $90 million for nurses and other health care personnel during the Delta surge and another $95 million from the federal government during Omicron.
All of that has now gone away so some hospitals are trying to contract more nurses on their own to help the workforce shortages -- but that comes at a steep cost.
