Hawaiian Airlines expects strong Spring Break for tourism industry

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- We are just a few weeks away from Spring Break and Hawaiian Airlines reports it is seeing promising signs when it comes to demand for travel to the islands.

In 2021, as the pandemic raged on, Spring Break brought nearly half a million visitors to the Aloha State, according to data from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

It's a fact that was on full display at a packed Waikiki Beach.

The company says the strong bookings it is seeing this year indicate that its economic recovery is "going in the right direction."

The company also notes this will be the first Spring Break that it will run its "Travel Pono" in-flight video that stresses how visitors can be respectful during their stay.

