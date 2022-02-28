Hawaiian Airlines expects strong Spring Break for tourism industry By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 28, 2022 Feb 28, 2022 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- We are just a few weeks away from Spring Break and Hawaiian Airlines reports it is seeing promising signs when it comes to demand for travel to the islands.In 2021, as the pandemic raged on, Spring Break brought nearly half a million visitors to the Aloha State, according to data from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.It's a fact that was on full display at a packed Waikiki Beach.The company says the strong bookings it is seeing this year indicate that its economic recovery is "going in the right direction."The company also notes this will be the first Spring Break that it will run its "Travel Pono" in-flight video that stresses how visitors can be respectful during their stay. COVID-19 'This is an enormous step forward' | Safe Access Oahu will end on March 5, Blangiardi says By KITV Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spring Break Visitor Tourism Hawaiian Airlines Booking Fact Tourism Industry Economic Recovery Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Child hospitalization rates hit record highs as Omicron variant becomes prevalent Jan 6, 2022 COVID-19 Stricter testing requirements for travelers coming to the US will take effect Monday Dec 2, 2021 COVID-19 3 new COVID-related deaths, 176 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 12, 2021 COVID-19 Antibody tests still play crucial role battling COVID-19 Updated Jan 22, 2022 COVID-19 Vaccine inequity and hesitancy made the Omicron variant more likely, scientists say Nov 28, 2021 COVID-19 9 new COVID-related death, 5,911 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Jan 20, 2022 Recommended for you