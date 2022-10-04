 Skip to main content
Hawaii wastewater testing program shows decline in COVID-19

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Wastewater testing data in Hawaii has shown a decline in COVID-19 cases since June 2022 and that the Omicron BA.5 subvariant is still the dominant strain in the state, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

Hawaii is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wastewater surveillance program, which monitors sewage for the coronavirus. The state has 15 facilities collecting samples as part of the CDC program.

An error occurred