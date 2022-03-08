 Skip to main content
Hawaii students, staff no longer required to wear facemasks outdoors on school property

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii students, teachers, and other faculty members will no longer be required to wear facemasks when outdoors on school property, the Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) announced.

The updated COVID-19 policy goes into effect on March 9. Indoor masking on school property will still be required.

Education officials say they decided to update the policy based on recommendations from the State Department of Health and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I want to thank our students, staff and families for being diligent with mask-wearing throughout this pandemic. That diligence helped get us to this point where we can start to ease restrictions in a safe manner,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

According to updated CDC guidance, outdoor masking on school campuses is no longer required when community levels reach the “low” to “moderate” range of the updated metrics.

Hayashi issued an updated memorandum to school officials on Tuesday. HIDOE says its health and safety guidelines will be revised and updated.

