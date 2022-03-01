Hawaii Safe Travels program to end March 25, indoor mask mandate to continue indefinitely

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii will allow its Safe Travels program to end on March 25 for domestic travelers to the island, Gov. David Ige announced in a press conference on Tuesday.
Ige made the announcement at a joint press conference with all four of Hawaii’s mayors. In addition to ending the Safe Travels program, Ige said after March 25 county and state workers will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Visitors to state properties will also no longer be required to show their vaccination status or provide proof of a negative test to enter the facilities, Ige said.
No decision was made on the state’s indoor mask mandate. Ige said he and state health officials are still reviewing requirements and suggestions by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and hospital statuses, and will make a decision based on that information.
“We will be continuing to closely monitor the outcomes of changes to programs all across the country, and the recommendations of the CDC, before making statewide indoor mask requirement changes here in the islands.”
Tuesday’s press conference followed Mayors Rick Blangiardi, Mitch Roth, and Derek Kawakami, each announcing on Monday the end of their respective countywide mandates. On Feb. 25, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced mandates would end in his county on March 1.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.