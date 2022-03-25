 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Safe Travels, indoor mask mandate to end, public encouraged to practice caution

  • Updated
  • 0
Safe Travels program to end

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Hawai'i will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination records or negative test results from incoming travelers. 

Passengers arriving at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday, the last day of the state's Safe Travels Program, said they did not mind the rule. 

"It was a bit of a bummer when I found out, I saw the date I was like today, maybe I don't have to do it, but it was not that hard so I'm honestly okay with it," visitor Haley Lescinsky said. 

Incoming traveler Marcos Rodriguez commended the state for continuing the program for as long as it did, adding, "I just hope everybody's safe here, you know, I know that Hawai'i got hit pretty hard when this whole thing first started."

Safe Travels administrator Sheri Kajiwara reminded the public while the program may be over, the pandemic is not.

"The CDC does still recommend that if you are positive, you do not travel," Kajiwara added. "If you are feeling sick, or you know you're positive, you really should not get on a plane."

Masks will still be required at airports both statewide and across the nation despite the mask mandate lifting in Hawai'i, because airports are federal property. 

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended its mask mandate through April 18.

"When we say wear the mask, even on some of the outdoor places, literally from curbside all the way to airplane, you need to keep the mask on unless you're actively eating or drinking," State Dept. of Transportation public information officer Jai Cunningham said. 

Travelers who arrived on Friday with no vaccination record or negative test result will only have to quarantine until 11:59 p.m. The same goes for travelers who have not yet completed the full five days. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK