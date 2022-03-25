Hawaii Safe Travels, indoor mask mandate to end, public encouraged to practice caution

Incoming traveler Marcos Rodriguez commended the state for continuing the program for as long as it did, adding, "I just hope everybody's safe here, you know, I know that Hawai'i got hit pretty hard when this whole thing first started."
Safe Travels administrator Sheri Kajiwara reminded the public while the program may be over, the pandemic is not.
"The CDC does still recommend that if you are positive, you do not travel," Kajiwara added. "If you are feeling sick, or you know you're positive, you really should not get on a plane."
Masks will still be required at airports both statewide and across the nation despite the mask mandate lifting in Hawai'i, because airports are federal property.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended its mask mandate through April 18.
"When we say wear the mask, even on some of the outdoor places, literally from curbside all the way to airplane, you need to keep the mask on unless you're actively eating or drinking," State Dept. of Transportation public information officer Jai Cunningham said.
Travelers who arrived on Friday with no vaccination record or negative test result will only have to quarantine until 11:59 p.m. The same goes for travelers who have not yet completed the full five days.