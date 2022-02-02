Hawai'i residents with Tongan ties share insights into nation's COVID lockdown, eruption recovery

Four COVID-19 cases have now been detected in Tonga as of Wednesday, the Tonga Consular Agency in Honolulu reported.
Tonga tallied two Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, forcing the island into lockdown, as the nation reels from an underwater volcanic eruption that happened weeks ago.
"I know that our people are very resilient, however I have to wonder how much they can take of this," said Tupouseini Kelemeni, who has several relatives in Tonga.
According to the Tongan consulate, 83 percent of the Tongan population eligible for the COVID-19 shot are fully vaccinated.
Honolulu resident Olivia Totau, whose extended family members live in Tonga, said the nation does not have as many resources as other countries, but was told the government has initiated contact tracing and notified families whether or not they need to quarantine.
"If you know Tonga, it's a very small island so it's easy to get information out whether you have access to the internet or not so I have faith in them," Totau added.
From more than 3,000 miles away, Hawai'i residents with Tongan ties have been sending over water, food and other supplies -- while admiring the resilience of their relatives.
"Their spirits are high, they have faith, they are staying positive regardless of what they went through, they continue to smile," Totau said.
All iHeartRadio Honolulu stations will be hosting a fundraiser for Tongan residents on Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight. Monetary donations will go to the Tonga Red Cross Society.