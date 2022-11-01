Hawaii residents needed to decipher mystery of long COVID

Hawaii residents can help unravel the mystery of long COVID, the lingering health conditions that affect some who get the virus.
Along with people being able to take part in long COVID research, we now have a better idea of the financial impact of long COVID.
Meanwhile Oahu residents now have another option for COVID testing. Demand has been high enough that Nomi Health opened its first storefront location.
The clinic at the Waikele Premium Outlets is timely as Nomi Health workers have seen more people getting tested and more of those tests have turned out positive.
"The past couple of weeks we have seen an uptick in positivity rates. Part of that is more people are testing with the holiday season coming up," said Nomi Health Field Operations Director.
According to the Department of Health, last week's statewide average COVID positivity rate of 6.2% is right where we were nearly a month ago.
But those rates could change, as 2 immune-evasive variants were found in the state last week.
While variants can be identified, little is known about the lingering effects of long COVID.
Although a report, which looked at insurance claims around the country, found it was expensive.
"The cost of having long COVID is more expensive than diabetes, which is a notoriously expensive disease to have," said Nomi Health Medical Director Dr. June Steely.
How expensive is long COVID?
"They predicted more than $9,000 in costs to patients within the first 6 months. A 203% increase in medical spending per month and a 421% increase in hospital spending for patients with long COVID," stated Steely.
While the impact can be tracked, questions still remain over why some people get long COVID and others don't.
"We still don't know all that much about it. Some people recover but there are people who had it ever since they had COVID a year or two ago," added Steely.
An effort to find those answers is underway. There is a study taking place at the John A Burns School of Medicine, as well as across the country in a nationwide effort.
"What they'd like to find out is: what the frequency is, who gets it and whether different people are more likely to get long COVID," said JABSOM Professor of Medicine Cecilia Shikuma.
Researchers hope to gather data from 17,000 people around the country, some with long COVID, and some who never had the coronavirus. They also need a few more residents who recently came down with COVID.
"We're almost finished, we have 100 participants. We are looking for 5 more acute ill individuals," added Shikuma.
Since the health of participants will be tracked for months, Shikuma said the results showing the reasons why only some people get long COVID won't come out until next year.
If you would like to take part in the study, you can contact the medical school by email at: covid@hawaii.edu