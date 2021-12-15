Hawaii reports 103% increase in COVID-19 cases this week compared to last week

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Kauai Channel, Kauai
Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui
County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Omicron coronavirus variant partly escapes the protection offered by the Pfizer vaccine, but people who have been previously infected and then vaccinated are likely to be well protected, researchers working in South Africa reported December 7.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports a 103% increase in COVID-19 infections this week compared to the last. Lt. Gov. Josh Green says booster shots are the next major step in the pandemic fight.
Just over 295,000 people in Hawaii received a booster shot so far. Dr. Green believes the ideal number is around 600,000. He says immunity starts to drop about four to five months after the final dose.
With more people lining up for coronavirus tests, representatives with Nomi Health are rapidly increasing locations for free testing.
"Testing has been pretty steady over the last two months but I say within the last three weeks we've seen a jump in testing," Jordan Smith, Nomi Health, said.
Medical professionals with Nomi Health conduct up to 2,000 swabs per day among its seven test sites on Oahu and the Big Island.
"We're a little nervous cases might just be going up because the virus is spreading a little more than what it should be," Smith said.
Despite more than 78% of the state's eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green says a drop in immunity combined with a new variant is why we're seeing a jump in infection rates.
"If you haven't been boosted, I'd really strongly recommend you wear mask at all times when you're indoors. That's really the recommendation, anyway," Green said.
Green told KITV4 adding booster shots to the state's Safe Travels program is under consideration but the main goal is to contain COVID-19 infection rates.
"An excessive focus on safe travels is probably a mistake. A much greater focus should be placed on boosters. That's where the money is," Green said.
Since the start of the pandemic, the health department reports only 9% of cases were associated with travel for residents and non-residents while the majority of cases are related to community-spread.
