Hawaii pandemic milestone: No COVID-19 cases in the ICU for the first time

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- COVID-19 is surging in some parts of the US, but in Hawaii, health officials are celebrating some good news in the fight against the pandemic. April 11 marks the first time in almost two years there are zero COVID-19 patients in intensive care units statewide.
"The fact that the ICU numbers are going down despite having more freedoms, if you will, and less restrictions is really a good news," said Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. "Still a lot of tragedy that COVID brought, but the more we get behind us, the better I think really for everybody."
When health officials first began tracking COVID ICU admissions in August 2020, there were 40 patients in critical condition.
The state hit an ICU peak of more than 100 coronavirus patients during the Delta surge on Sept. 2, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.
"At least for Hawaii we seem to have a lot of protection in the community," said Hilton Raethel, president and CEO at the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. "There are still people wearing the masks observing public health measures."
But in other parts of the nation, COVID-19's now surging. Philadelphia reinstated its indoor mask rule Monday to curb rising cases.
And there are at least 19 people in Oahu hospitals with COVID.
"There's none at least today in danger of dying," Ireland added.
The low level of COVID-19 infections is expected to last for a while in the community.
"The evidence is telling us right now Hawaii's in good shape," Raethel said.
The state lifted the indoor mask mandate at the end of March. And Governor David Ige said today he's not planning to reinstate the rule -- but may consider it in the future if necessary.
