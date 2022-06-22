 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Hawaii Pacific Health to launch keiki vaccination effort this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
HPH infant/ toddler vaccine

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Registration for COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5 is officially open at two Hawaii Pacific Health clinics throughout Hawaii.

Administration of Pfizer's three-shot keiki series is set to begin this weekend at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and at the Kauai Medical Clinic.

Administered as 1/10th of an adult dose, the shot has been deemed safe and effective by the FDA and CDC for children age 6 months through 5 years old.

The first of Hawaii's infant and toddler shots have already been administered.

Some parents say they still have their reservations, but local health experts assure getting your youngest children vaccinated is the best way to ensure their long term health and well-being.

"I've had to admit very young children with COVID-19 infection," explained Dr. Monica Singer of Kapiolani Medical Center. "I've also seen kids coming in with long COVID who just have chest pain shortness of breath, hair loss, trouble concentrating, and they have had and recovered from COVID-19 infections but are still suffering from these longer term consequences."

The state has ordered more than 27,000 keiki doses said to arrive to the islands within the week.

For more information on how to register you keiki CLICK HERE

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK