Hawaii Pacific Health to launch keiki vaccination effort this weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Registration for COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5 is officially open at two Hawaii Pacific Health clinics throughout Hawaii.
Administration of Pfizer's three-shot keiki series is set to begin this weekend at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and at the Kauai Medical Clinic.
Administered as 1/10th of an adult dose, the shot has been deemed safe and effective by the FDA and CDC for children age 6 months through 5 years old.
The first of Hawaii's infant and toddler shots have already been administered.
Some parents say they still have their reservations, but local health experts assure getting your youngest children vaccinated is the best way to ensure their long term health and well-being.
"I've had to admit very young children with COVID-19 infection," explained Dr. Monica Singer of Kapiolani Medical Center. "I've also seen kids coming in with long COVID who just have chest pain shortness of breath, hair loss, trouble concentrating, and they have had and recovered from COVID-19 infections but are still suffering from these longer term consequences."
The state has ordered more than 27,000 keiki doses said to arrive to the islands within the week.
For more information on how to register you keiki CLICK HERE