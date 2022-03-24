Hawaii Pacific Health to close all COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Pacific Health will close all of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites at the end of March.
HPH officials say the move to close its sites is being made as demand has decreased significantly.
“We know that COVID-19 isn’t going away completely and that we need to be able to live with the virus,” said Dr. Melinda Ashton, HPH executive vice president and chief quality officer.
“We are now taking steps to move forward as a community. But at this point in time, many of the services we created in response to the pandemic are not needed on such a large scale,” Ashton added.
HPH officials say anyone who has an appointment scheduled after March 31 will be contacted and offered alternatives.
HPH will still offer COVID-19 testing and screening through its clinics by appointment only. Tap here to schedule an appointment.
The dates and locations of the closures are as follows:
Oahu
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children
• Final day will be Thursday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m
HPH drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection sites at Kapi‘olani Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center
• Final day for both sites will be Wednesday, March 30. Appointments are available from
8 a.m.-noon, with the last appointment scheduled at 11:50 a.m.
HPH COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus
• Final schedule and locations:
o Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nānākuli Village Center
o Wednesday, March 30, 1-5 p.m. Ocean Pointe Community Center
Kauai
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Wilcox Medical Center
• Final day will be Wednesday, March 30:
o From 1 to 3 p.m. for anyone ages 12 and older. Appointments are required for third doses; walk-ins are welcome for first and second doses.
o From 4 to 6 p.m. for children ages 5-11. Appointments must be scheduled by the child’s parent or legal guardian. Children must also be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or guardian who will need to sign a consent form.
HPH drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site at Wilcox Medical Center (located at the back of the medical center under the big white tent)
• Final day will be Wednesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
HPH drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site at Kaua‘i Urgent Care (located at 4484 Pahee St., behind Home Depot)
• Final day will be Thursday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Kaua‘i Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
• Final schedule and locations:
o Thursday, March 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Kekaha Neighborhood Center
o Thursday, March 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Hanalei Neighborhood Center