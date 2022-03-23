Hawaii Island ending all county-sponsored COVID-19 testing operations on Mar.26

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and/or seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A health worker takes a drop of blood for the Covid-19 antibody test in Torrance, California, in May 2020. Scientists are searching for a test to measure immunity against the virus.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All county-sponsored COVID-19 testing operations on the Big Island will end beginning on March 26, Mayor Mitch Roth’s office announced Wednesday afternoon.
County officials say they made the decision based on decreasing coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations.
The end of county-sponsored testing on the Big Island coincides with the end of the Hawaii Safe Travels program.
Health officials say some private vendors in Hawaii County may maintain COVID-19 testing operations island-wide. The county Civil Defense Administration will continue to maintain its database on alternative testing locations, too.
“We have been at the forefront of testing operations since the onset of the pandemic, and this weekend we will hand that responsibility over to our on-island care providers who continue to step up and play a significant role in the slowing of the spread on our island. As we begin to learn to live with the virus, we have all the trust and faith in our healthcare community to adequately handle testing operations as part of their ongoing response to COVID. It’s time for us to move on from response to revitalization, and we thank our community partners for their willingness to do their part in that effort.”
County-sponsored testing began on March 23, 2020, and contributed to the administration of 90,310 PCR tests island-wide throughout the two-year period, officials said.