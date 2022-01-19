Hawaii healthcare professionals believe the rest January will be challenging as COVID infections climb

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Healthcare professionals in the state believe the rest January will be challenging as the number of COVID-19 infections continues to climb into the thousands.
Nearly 380 people are currently hospitalized in Hawaii because of COVID-19 and that number is expected to increase for another two to three weeks.
While some experts believe cases will peak before the end of the month, many hospitals facilities are still short-staffed. A group of nurses from out-of-state are already hitting the ground running.
Queen's Health Systems president Jill Hoggard Green says she's expecting several hundred more medical workers from out of state to help on the frontline. There's currently about 358 people from out-of-state working at facilities across Hawaii. The process for federal help started with a survey of hospital administrators.
"We polled all the hospitals and said what are your needs? Do you need ICU nurses, do you need respiratory therapists? We put in the initial request for 700 workers for the next 10 days or so as the pandemic progressed, that change and the request went up to 955 personnel," Hilton Raethel, Healthcare Association of Hawaii president and CEO, said.
There's also an increase in the number of fully vaccinated people who are being hospitalized for COVID-19.
"When we look at individuals coming into the hospital, if you're vaccinated and you have a booster, we see very few of you coming to the hospital. If you're vaccinated, you still maybe coming to the hospital. If you aren't vaccinated, you frequently are coming to the hospital and you may be getting very very ill," Jill Hoggard Green, Queen's Health Systems president and CEO, said.
Despite the stressful workload at hospitals, there are signs the peak of Omicron is near.
"Based on what we're seeing on the east coast right now, based on some of the things within my organization, we're seeing at our portals of entry and demand for urgent care," Ray Vara, Hawaii Pacific Health president and CEO, said. "I think there's a lot of reason for us to be hopeful that we're going to see the other side of this in relatively short order."
What's next after the Omicron surge? Viruses will continue to mutate and evolve, that means more variants of COVID-19 will pop up. But at some point, this pandemic could become an endemic, that means the community is adapting to live with the virus, like the flu. When that will happen, is still too early to predict.
