Hawaii health officials release detailed COVID-19 guidance for '22-'23 school year

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The US Department of Education has distributed all $122 billion in school Covid-19 relief funding to states.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has issued its official guidance for the upcoming K-12 school year. The in-depth guidance, which goes into effect on Aug. 1, comes just days after the DOH announced it would end its indoor mask mandate for students.
But the mask mandate isn’t the only thing that is changing when school starts. Individual case investigation, close contact identification, and quarantine of in-school exposures will no longer be recommended for “routine” in-school COVID-19 exposures.
The full list of guidance from the DOH is included at the bottom of this article.
The DOH says it will still strongly recommend indoor masking when COVID-19 community levels are in the medium or high levels, but even then masks will not be required.
As of July 15, every county in Hawaii is at the high community threat level other than the Big Island, which is still at the medium level.
Schools will still be required to provide masks to students who wish to wear them but do not have masks of their own.
Universal indoor masking or targeted indoor masking could be strongly recommended in certain situations, like if a school has unusually high absenteeism, a cluster of cases, or in the event of an outbreak. According to the DOH, “targeted” masking could include a single classroom or an entire grade level.
The DOH encourages all schools to prepare mitigation strategies for when a student or staff member inevitably tests positive.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.