Hawaii health, education officials announce new guidance on isolation, quarantine times for schools

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) released new interim COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance for public schools. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) released new interim COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance for public schools. It follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Those guidelines are posted at the bottom of this article.

Students and staff who test positive for coronavirus should isolate for five days regardless of vaccination status. They can return to campus if five full days have passed since symptoms appeared -- if they have no fever for 24 hours and improved symptoms.

Students who have been in close contact of positive cases -- that's three feet or less from the infected individual for more than 15 minutes -- will need to quarantine for five days if they are not fully vaccinated.

"The Department of Health recognizes the health benefits of children attending school in person, including fundamental links between education and long term health outcomes," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi reported about 12% of the teacher workforce are out this week -- about half are sick -- the others are off for reasons such as vacation and family leave. But he reports attendance numbers for teachers and students are climbing up slowly.

"Student attendance overall in the complex is up which indicates our schools are working definitely hard to ensure in person learning is happening," Hayashi said.

Hayashi said to help students continue learning while some schools face staffing shortages, strategies like "sustained silent reading" are implemented.

"We have students who are reading and studying for other tests they have coming up or content area, there's opportunity for that," Hayashi said.

Kemble reported schools are a safe environment as fewer COVID-19 cases are reported in that setting.

"What we see again and again is cases in schools are either equivalent to or less than in the community. We now know this locally too because of our school testing programs," Kemble said.

Kemble said these new guidance are interim as the department is working to integrate the changes into the current guidelines.

ISOLATION

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-19 symptoms should isolate for five days regardless of their vaccination status. They can return to school when all the following conditions are met:

• Five full days have passed since symptoms first appeared or since test was conducted.

• No fever for 24 hours.

• Symptoms have improved.

QUARANTINE

Students and staff who have been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19 should quarantine for five days after last contact if:

• They have not completed their primary vaccine series (2 shots Pfizer or Moderna, 1 shot J&J).

• They are 18 or older and have completed their primary vaccine series but have not received a recommended booster when eligible.

Students and staff should get tested on day five of quarantine, even if they do not have symptoms.

Students and staff are not required to quarantine if:

• They are ages 5-17 and have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines (2 shots Pfizer or Moderna).

• They are 18 and older and have received all recommended vaccine doses including boosters.

