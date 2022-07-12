Hawaii ending indoor mask mandate at schools effective August 1

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Starting August 1, 2022, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says it will highly recommend masks be worn indoors on public school campuses when rates of COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations are medium or high by standards set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"So why are we making this change now? The COVID landscape has changed. We are at a different trajectory at this point in time. We now have widespread availability of vaccines, which is open to children under 5 [years old] which was not true previously. We have availability of boosters for most age groups. We have high levels of immunity at this point. Both from vaccine and from natural infection from recent omicron surges in the state. In those surges seen less impact in terms of intensive care unit admissions critical illness," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.
Kemble recommends that everyone who can get vaccinated do so now before school begins. She also urges anyone who is eligible for a booster to get it, because that is part of the mitigation strategy to help keep the community safe.
But the Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) says it is concerned about safety in classes in terms of air ventilation and circulation for students and teachers.
"Educators in Hawaii have a mixed reaction to the mask mandate some feel comfortable and are ready to take their masks off, some are going to wear their masks for their own safety of the students and their families," said HSTA Vice President Logan Okita.
Another change in guidelines are quarantine restrictions. If students are exposed to COVID in school, the state education department will not recommend students go home to quarantine. Instead, it will recommend all students in that classroom, wear masks.
"Household exposure it is still recommended to quarantine for five days and return with mask for days six through 10. That is general guidance from the CDC and general guidance from the state of Hawaii as well," Kemble said.
DOH recommends that everyone consider masking indoors especially when COVID levels are high.
Parents will also have the option for their children to attend the state-run virtual learning program for children K-12.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.