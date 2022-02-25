Hawaii Emergency Management Agency reflects on the past and plans for the future

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) As we wait to find out what the next step is regarding COVID, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, or HIEMA as it is called, continues to draw up plans in its fight against the pandemic.
“As it became more apparent that it was going to involve more elements of state operations and different hazards of day to day life, we began to join in more conversations about COVID,” said HIEMA Communications Director Adam Weintraub.
These days Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency takes guidance on dealing with COVID, and comes up with plans. “We look at situations that could impact the state. and then we help support our county and state partners with the resources that they need,” said HIEMA Administrator Luke Meyers.
For the last 2 years, HIEMA has had to deal with issues such as the shortage of PPE during the original wave of COVID, the implementation of the safe travels program, and the unexpected surge of the Delta Variant.
“We were tasked by the governor to help bring in oxygen. Who would have thought that oxygen would have been an issue during a pandemic? “ said Meyers.
The HIEMA office is primarily empty because most of these people are working remotely. That doesn't mean they are taking it easy. There's still planning going on.
“We help get PPE. As there are potential changes in regarding to masks, we may look at our inventory of masks. There are then implications of getting those for our partners,” said Meyers.
HIEMA has also had to deal with 30 other emergency incidents that have occurred over the last 2 years during COVID.