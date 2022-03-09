Hawaii DOH transitioning to weekly COVID-19 data reporting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As COVID-19 case counts in Hawaii continue to fall, the State Department of Health (DOH) says it will shift from daily date reporting to weekly data reporting.
The move to weekly reporting is effective immediately, DOH said. The new numbers will be released on the DOH COVID-19 Dashboard at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
“There is greater focus now on weekly hospital admissions, weekly hospital occupancy, and weekly case counts when calculating the current community levels of COVID-19. Our processes are evolving as the pandemic evolves,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char.
Hawaii’s statewide test positivity has fallen to 2.3% and the DOH reported 154 new infections and no new deaths on Wednesday. Nearly 77% of the entire state population is fully vaccinated – meaning at least two COVID-19 vaccine shots administered.
“More and more people are taking COVID-19 tests at home. Those tests are not counted in our data. This means our case counts are not as accurate a reflection of COVID-19 in the community as they once were. We are still monitoring case counts, but hospital metrics now play a larger role in our decisions,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.
The next data report will be released on Wednesday, March 16.