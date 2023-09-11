 Skip to main content
Hawai'i DOH Says New Covid-19 Vaccine coming to Hawaii mid-September

  • Updated
  • 0
Updated Covid-19 vaccines are coming mid-September, officials say

Covid-19 vaccines that have been updated to defend against XBB.1.5 are expected to be available in mid-September.

KITV4's Arielle Argel spoke with the state Department of Health to find out when the vaccines will be available here in the islands.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Food and Drug Administration approved a new round of COVID Vaccines on Monday. According to the Poll on the KITV4 Instagram, the poll is almost split in half, with 43% who said they would get the vaccine and 57% who said they would not.

Ronald Balajadia, the Immunization Branch Chief at the Hawai’i Department of Health said it's important to get the vaccine because COVID is not going away.

