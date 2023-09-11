Hawai'i DOH Says New Covid-19 Vaccine coming to Hawaii mid-September

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Food and Drug Administration approved a new round of COVID Vaccines on Monday. According to the Poll on the KITV4 Instagram, the poll is almost split in half, with 43% who said they would get the vaccine and 57% who said they would not.
Ronald Balajadia, the Immunization Branch Chief at the Hawai’i Department of Health said it's important to get the vaccine because COVID is not going away.
“Covid disease does not stop, it still spreads. We’ve actually been seeing it through our community. We've seen it increase disease and we’ve also seen increased hospitalizations. And with that also sadly, deaths occur. And so the disease itself is not going away and the best form of protection really is to get vaccinated and get, especially now, the newest vaccine that has come out,” said Balajadia.
The new vaccine will be different from the boosters we’ve seen in the past few years.
“We are not going to be calling the covid vaccinations, ‘boosters.’ since they will be projected to be annual at this time of the year, with the flu vaccines. And it might change slightly based on the variants that are circulating the country and the world, or the hemisphere,” said Dr. Scott Miscovich, President and CEO of Premier Medical Group.
Balajadia said the state should have the vaccine by September 14th or 15th. However, he said that if you've recently gotten Covid-19 or one of the previous vaccines, you should wait two to three months after, to get the new vaccine.
To get a vaccination, you can talk with your primary physician or go to a pharmacy, once the vaccinations are out.