Hawaii DOH launches hotline to answer COVID-19 questions

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. Building rapidly this
afternoon and peaking early evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health has created a new hotline to help answer the public’s questions about COVID-19, testing, contact tracing, and more.
The number of the hotline is 808-586-8332. Anyone thinking of calling is encouraged to check with hawaiicovid19.com before calling the hotline.
“The hotline provides information about isolation, quarantine, booster shots and more. It is especially useful for people who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. It is also useful for businesses where there is more than one COVID case,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a press release.
Callers will ask questions to and receive answers from an automated information system designed to answer common questions. If you need additional information, you can ask to be transferred to a hotline representative in specific counties. Hotline representatives can answer more details questions, DOH said.
“The hotline is another tool to make important information about COVID-19 easily accessible,” Kemble said.