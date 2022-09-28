Hawaii DOH alters COVID-19 data reporting method to include re-infection cases

DOH says the addition of re-infection cases now account for about 10% of new confirmed cases.
“The data on reinfections underscores what we have been saying; that limited immunity from previous infection only lasts so long. Regardless of whether a person has had COVID-19 in the past, they should stay up to date on their vaccinations and boosters to get increased protection from severe illness and hospitalization,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a press release on the new data recording method.
In the Sept. 28 COVID infection case report, the DOH included 10,995 “historic re-infection cases” recorded since the start of the pandemic. Another approximate 800 cases were also added as a part of the deduplication process, DOH said.
“Reinfections were rare early in the pandemic. Reinfection statistics were relatively insignificant. However, the percentage of COVID-19 cases involving people who have had prior infection has increased over time,” Kemble said.
DOH says its weekly COVID case count update will now include re-infection numbers in its data, resulting in a higher average daily case count. This will not skew the daily averages, according to the DOH.
There have been 2,179 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days. There are 67 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.9% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 644,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 45.3% of the eligible population. Another 13.0% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
