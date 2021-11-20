Offers go here

Hawaii death toll from COVID-19 tops 1,000

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Health (DOH) has reported that a delay in Saturday's COVID-19 case count includes 90 backlogged cases.

The state reported 218 COVID-19 cases and 4 additional fatalities raising the death toll to 1,002.

The backlogged cases include cases from across the state and it involves providers who have recently begun providing data to DOH's electric lab reporting system.

The additional backlogged cases are expected to be reported in the following weeks.