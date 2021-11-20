Hawaii death toll from COVID-19 tops 1,000 BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Nov 20, 2021 Nov 20, 2021 Updated Nov 20, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CDC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Health (DOH) has reported that a delay in Saturday's COVID-19 case count includes 90 backlogged cases.The state reported 218 COVID-19 cases and 4 additional fatalities raising the death toll to 1,002.The backlogged cases include cases from across the state and it involves providers who have recently begun providing data to DOH's electric lab reporting system.The additional backlogged cases are expected to be reported in the following weeks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Department Of Health Doh Health Board Death Toll State Fatality Honolulu Ministries Provider More From KITV COVID-19 Gov. Ige announces loosened restrictions in Hawaii, announces international travel rules Updated Nov 2, 2021 COVID-19 8 new COVID-related deaths, 142 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 17, 2021 COVID-19 CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Covid-19 boosters for all adults Nov 19, 2021 COVID-19 12 new COVID-related deaths, 134 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 12, 2021 COVID-19 Coronavirus: What you need to know Hawaii Pt. 3 Updated Nov 13, 2021 COVID-19 3 new COVID-related deaths, 176 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 12, 2021 Recommended for you