Hawaii COVID cases dropping as deaths increase

HONOLULU (KITV4) - While the number of Hawaii COVID cases is trending down, the opposite is occurring for COVID related deaths in the islands.
Even though COVID daily case numbers have dropped from the thousands into the hundreds, coronavirus deaths have been steadily increasing.
Experts believe they have not reached their peak yet -- from this latest variant.
Island deaths from COVID reached a peaked during the height of the spread of delta variant last September, then numbers steadily dropped until the end of the year.
Until omicron took over as the dominant strain in the middle of December.
Causing not only a surge in COVID cases in January, but also an increase in deaths.
"We don't have anything to suggest the omicron variant is more deadly than those before it, but we had thousands of cases in December and January that now we are seeing those deaths really pile up," said Department of Health spokesman Brooks Baehr.
In December, Hawaii had 72 COVID related deaths.
The total increased to 91 in January.
So far in just the first week of February, nearly half that number of deaths have been reported: 42.
One COVID measurement closely tracked by the state is hospitalization rates.
Right now, they are currently lower than during spikes from the delta variant.
But not everyone dies in the hospital.
Of the last 32 coronavirus deaths, a dozen did not take place in a hospital.
Who is dying from the latest variant? A mix of men and women ranging in age from their 30s through their 70s, as well as 80 and older. Nearly half of those who died in the past week were elderly. And most had one thing in common: They had underlying health conditions.
Which experts say makes people more vulnerable to COVID.
That is why there continues to be the push for people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots - even though Hawaii has not been hit as hard by this variant as the delta strain last year.
"The narrative about omicron being mild has probably allowed some people to let their guard down. But we've seen hundreds hospitalized and dozens of deaths of the omicron variant so far," added Baehr.
The state does not track how many vaccinated people die from COVID, but it does report the status of those in the hospital.
According to Department of Health data, 85% of those currently hospitalized are either unvaccinated or if they had their COVID vaccine, they did not get a booster shot.