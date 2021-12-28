Hawaii County reducing indoor gathering limit to 10 as COVID-19 cases surge

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The amendment to the county’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No.19 was signed on Monday by Hawaii County Managing Director Lee Lord. Lord signed in Mayor Mitch Roth’s stead due to the mayor quarantining after testing positive for the virus.
Roth issued the following statement on the decision:
"We know people are going to gather to celebrate the New Year, and we want to ensure that if they do, that they do so outdoors, where it's safe. The new variant is extremely transmissible and is spreading quickly. The science says that outdoor gatherings are much safer than indoors, and we would like to encourage all of our residents to adhere to the new limits. We don't want to roll back any other restrictions, and the only way for us to ensure that we don't have to is by doing what's in the best interest of everyone in our community – mask up, distance when possible, and stay home if you feel sick."