Hawaii County ending all COVID-19 health restrictions, effective immediately

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- COVID-19 restrictions on the Big Island are ending, effective immediately, following an announcement Monday afternoon by Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.
Roth issued a press release declaring an end to all emergency rules, including those that govern the size of social gatherings both indoors and outdoors. The move marks the first time in two years that the Big Island has not had emergency rules in place due to the pandemic.
“We are excited to announce a new day for Hawaiʻi County as we shift our efforts from response to recovery,” Roth said in a press release.
Despite the end of county restrictions, the Big Island – and every other county in Hawaii – must still adhere to the state’s emergency proclamation.
With Hawaii’s emergency proclamation in place until at least Mar. 25, all Hawaii residents and visitors will still have to continue to wear masks in indoor public settings; all COVID-19 screening processes related to Safe Travels Hawaii still apply; and all city employees will still be required to with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
“COVID is by no means gone, but we now believe that we are getting to a point where we can learn to live with the virus,” continued Mayor Roth. “Our medical professionals and frontline first responders have shown that we are capable of moving forward cautiously.”
Mayor Roth’s announcement was made hours after Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced restrictions on Oahu will be allowed to expire after March 5. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced Friday that his county would end its pandemic-related public health rules on March 1.