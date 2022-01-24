Gov. Ige proposes $100 refund checks to taxpayers in 2022 State of the State Address

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 11 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
“I have three goals this year: To continue to steer us through the pandemic, to strengthen our families and communities, and to move toward full economic recovery. With your help, I know we can accomplish all three,” Ige said.
One key proposal mentioned by Ige is a plan to issue $100 refund checks to all Hawaii taxpayers and their dependents.
“We want to issue refund checks of $100 for every taxpayer and for each dependent. For a family of four that means an extra $400,” Ige said.
Citing a surplus in state revenue projections, Ige said the proposed refund checks would inject $110 million back into the economy.
Ige spoke about strengthening the health care workforce by expanding the University of Hawaii’s doctor residency program from five to 50. He also talked about strengthening the UH nursing program.
Other topics Ige spoke about included answering challenges to homelessness in the state, restoring education funds that were reallocated during the pandemic and other online education initiatives, investments in infrastructure, small businesses, the tourism industry and more.
Ige also spoke about the ever-present dangers of climate change and sea-level rise. He said the state is committed to becoming the first to reach the goal of being powered by 100% renewable energy by 2045. On top of that, Ige said he wants Hawaii to be carbon-negative by that date too, having the state capture more carbon than it produces.
