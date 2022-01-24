 Skip to main content

Gov. Ige proposes $100 refund checks to taxpayers in 2022 State of the State Address

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. David Ige

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii Gov. David Ige delivered his final 2022 State of the State Address from the State Capitol with the shadow of coronavirus and economic uncertainty still looming large.

Ige touched on a range of topics facing the state – none larger than the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the surge of cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Nearly all facets of everyday life is impacted by the pandemic, including community health, education and student support, tourism, the economy and overall recovery.

“I have three goals this year: To continue to steer us through the pandemic, to strengthen our families and communities, and to move toward full economic recovery. With your help, I know we can accomplish all three,” Ige said.

One key proposal mentioned by Ige is a plan to issue $100 refund checks to all Hawaii taxpayers and their dependents.

“We want to issue refund checks of $100 for every taxpayer and for each dependent. For a family of four that means an extra $400,” Ige said.

Citing a surplus in state revenue projections, Ige said the proposed refund checks would inject $110 million back into the economy.

Ige spoke about strengthening the health care workforce by expanding the University of Hawaii’s doctor residency program from five to 50. He also talked about strengthening the UH nursing program.

Other topics Ige spoke about included answering challenges to homelessness in the state, restoring education funds that were reallocated during the pandemic and other online education initiatives, investments in infrastructure, small businesses, the tourism industry and more.

Ige also spoke about the ever-present dangers of climate change and sea-level rise. He said the state is committed to becoming the first to reach the goal of being powered by 100% renewable energy by 2045. On top of that, Ige said he wants Hawaii to be carbon-negative by that date too, having the state capture more carbon than it produces.

KITV4’s Nicole Tam is following this story. She will have more on KITV4 Island News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

