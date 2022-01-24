 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Gov. Ige delivers final state-of-the-state address, outlines priorities

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. David Ige

Hawaii Gov. David Ige delivered his final 2022 State of the State Address from the State Capitol with the shadow of coronavirus and economic uncertainty still looming large.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Gov. David Ige delivered his final state-of-the-state address Monday, outlining his vision for his last year in office. The governor's 38-minute speech was an extensive and passionate address.

He touched on a range of topics such as the pandemic, economic recovery, education, the state’s healthcare workforce shortage, and housing. Governor Ige's address focused on the concept of being pono or righteous. ​At the end, he even became emotional and started tearing up.

One big proposal from the governor involves giving $100 to each taxpayer and their dependent. He believes that will give an economic boost to the state. He also hopes to build 3,000 homes by the end of this year.

"The economic recovery has gone better than most have forecasted. We do believe at this point in time, we can afford to return dollars to the taxpayer as well as restore significant budget cuts we had to take during this pandemic," Ige said.

The legislature is required to authorize the payment, that would come from the general fund. The governor is still analyzing when taxpayers will be able to pocket the rebate.

In education, governor Ige wants to improve access to online learning and create a universal PRE-school system -- for every child in the state.

"Research tells us that early learning is crucial in preparing our children for school and life in general," he said.

During the pandemic, many keiki are in virtual classrooms and the governor wants to invest $400 million in broadband expansion.

"We do want to take fiber connectivity to all the major islands including Molokai and Lanai," Ige said.

To improve the healthcare workforce shortage, the governor is proposing to expand the University of Hawaii's doctor and nursing programs.

"In this way, we can increase the number of doctors doing their residency on the neighbor islands from only 5 to 50," Ige said.

On the climate front, Hawaii leads the nation with a 100% renewable energy goal by 2045. The governor hopes to retire the state's last coal plant and establish a rebate for families to buy electric cars.

​He hopes his goals during his last year in office can shape the years after he leaves the position.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige delivered his final 2022 State of the State Address from the State Capitol with the shadow of coronavirus and economic uncertainty still looming large.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you