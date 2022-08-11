Gov. Ige approves emergency rules allowing out-of-state nurses to practice in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Out-of-state nurses can temporarily practice in Hawaii without obtaining a license after Gov. David Ige signed new emergency rules in effect on Thursday.
The emergency rules go into effect immediately over a period of 120 days and an out-of-state nurse’s authorization to practice will be valid for 90 days being confirmed.
A copy of the emergency rules is included at the bottom of this article.
According to the governor’s office, the emergency rules amend Hawaii Administrative Rules Chapter 16-89 to allow out-of-state nurses to practice temporarily by endorsement and a list of required information from a health care entity.
That information includes a credentialed list containing the names of each participating nurse, the nurse’s home state, a residential address, an email address, the nurse’s active license number, and a signed verification that the nurse meets certain established criteria set forth in the emergency rules.
“The COVID-19 virus continues to cause a strain on the state’s healthcare system with hospitals throughout our communities reporting serious staffing challenges and conditions. This action addresses the immediate peril to public health and ensures that medical professionals may focus on providing critical care to patients,” Ige said.
The rules were enacted through the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.