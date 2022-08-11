 Skip to main content
Gov. Ige approves emergency rules allowing out-of-state nurses to practice in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Out-of-state nurses can temporarily practice in Hawaii without obtaining a license after Gov. David Ige signed new emergency rules in effect on Thursday.

The emergency rules go into effect immediately over a period of 120 days and an out-of-state nurse’s authorization to practice will be valid for 90 days being confirmed.

Download PDF OOS Nurses Emergency Rules

