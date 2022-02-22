 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garage door orders to Hawaii delayed for months. Here's why.

  • Updated
  • 0
Garage door

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're thinking of building a home, there's one part you may not get any time soon: a garage door. 

Installation firms report they have not seen too many new homes in Hawai'i go without garage doors, but homeowners who order special sized ones are having to wait for them. 

Melvin Llamas of Takase Doors & Service said before the pandemic, the company would wait about 4 to 6 weeks for a special door to arrive in Hawai'i. Now, "it's up to four to five months," Llamas told KITV4.

Experts explained the delay is dragging on due to the global supply chain slowdown, and they're unsure when things will speed up. 

"That's the million-dollar question," Retail Merchants of Hawai'i President Tina Yamaki said. "It's kind of a perfect storm because it's not only a supply chain issue, it's also a shipping issue."

The shipping woes, Yamaki explained, stem from companies running short-staffed due to the pandemic, as well as the mass exodus of truck drivers either changing jobs or retiring months ago. 

Yamaki added warehouses cannot allow more workers in to ensure social distancing, slowing down production.

The door delay is especially untimely because there is a high demand for them. 

Llamas pointed out interest rates are low, so homeowners are pulling out loans for renovations.

In the meantime, Takase and other firms have shifted to offering more repairs. Llamas is thankful most customers haven't given him grief. 

"People understand the wait is going to be longer than normal, fortunately Hawai'i's people are patient that way," Llamas said.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK