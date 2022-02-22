Garage door orders to Hawaii delayed for months. Here's why.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're thinking of building a home, there's one part you may not get any time soon: a garage door.
Installation firms report they have not seen too many new homes in Hawai'i go without garage doors, but homeowners who order special sized ones are having to wait for them.
Melvin Llamas of Takase Doors & Service said before the pandemic, the company would wait about 4 to 6 weeks for a special door to arrive in Hawai'i. Now, "it's up to four to five months," Llamas told KITV4.
Experts explained the delay is dragging on due to the global supply chain slowdown, and they're unsure when things will speed up.
"That's the million-dollar question," Retail Merchants of Hawai'i President Tina Yamaki said. "It's kind of a perfect storm because it's not only a supply chain issue, it's also a shipping issue."
The shipping woes, Yamaki explained, stem from companies running short-staffed due to the pandemic, as well as the mass exodus of truck drivers either changing jobs or retiring months ago.
Yamaki added warehouses cannot allow more workers in to ensure social distancing, slowing down production.
The door delay is especially untimely because there is a high demand for them.
Llamas pointed out interest rates are low, so homeowners are pulling out loans for renovations.
In the meantime, Takase and other firms have shifted to offering more repairs. Llamas is thankful most customers haven't given him grief.
"People understand the wait is going to be longer than normal, fortunately Hawai'i's people are patient that way," Llamas said.