Frequently asked questions on mask guidance from CDC, DOH

HONOLULU (KITV4)— As the Omicron variant sweeps through Hawai’i, residents are familiar with state and business guidelines requiring the wearing of masks indoors and when gathering. Despite being well acquainted with the requirements for masking, some questions may remain about the wide array of types of masks that are available.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on the variety of masks on Jan. 14, 2022. Here are some frequently asked questions about mask-wearing and types of masks, answered with the latest guidance from the CDC and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).
Q: When should I wear a mask?
A: The CDC recommends that anyone two years or older and is not vaccinated wear a mask in indoor places, or in crowded outdoor places. However, the CDC also instructs people to wear a mask if they live in a city, state, or area experiencing a high rate of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC also recommends wearing a mask and maintaining distance if someone in your household is believed to have COVID-19.
The Hawai’i DOH says masks may be removed in certain public settings, such as being outdoors, eating or drinking, or speaking to a hearing-impaired person.
Additionally, those who cannot remove a mask on their own, have a respiratory impairment that makes mask-wearing difficult, or are impacted with mental health or medical conditions that make mask-wearing unsafe should not wear a mask.
Q: What type of mask should I wear?
A: According to the CDC website’s latest guidance, “loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks, and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection.”
The CDC recommends picking the appropriate type of mask based on the situation in which you will wear it. For example, the CDC recommends wearing N95’s or NIOSH-approved respirators if you are caring for someone who is COVID-19, are at increased risk of severe illness, work a job with a high risk of exposure, are traveling, are unable to keep physical distance, or are not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Hawai’i DOH also cautions against wearing masks with exhalation valves, which let virus particles escape easily.
Q: How should my mask fit?
A: According to the CDC, it is important to make sure the mask you wear fits snugly over your mouth, nose, and chin. The CDC says partial coverage or gaps around the edge of the mask can leak respiratory droplets, reducing the effectiveness of the mask in slowing transmission.
According to the CDC, gaps are often caused by the wrong size of mask or facial hair.
To test for gaps, the CDC suggests cupping your hands around the outer edges of the mask and feel for airflow.
Q: What should I look for in a cloth mask?
A: Although the CDC advises that cloth masks are not as effective as other types of masks, the agency recommends carefully selecting which cloth mask you wear to maximize the protection of yourself and others.
The CDC recommends that people select cloth masks that fit snugly over their mouth, nose, and chin, have a nose wire, do not have exhalation vents, and are made of a material that does not make it hard to breathe.
The CDC also reminds the public not to wear masks that are wet or dirty.
Q: Are there standards for masks?
A: According to the CDC, there are certain masks that are tested to perform at a consistent standard. With surgical/procedure masks, those tested to a standard should be labeled as "MEETS ASTM F3502", "MEETS WORKPLACE PERFORMANCE", or "MEETS WORKPLACE PERFORMANCE PLUS."
The National Institute of Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH) certifies certain respirators against specific United States standards, the most well-known being the N95. There are also other NIOSH-certified respirators that provide equal or better protection, such as the N99, N100, P95, P99, P100, R95, R99, and R100. According to the CDC, NIOSH-certified respirators provide the highest levels of protection against COVID-19 transmission when worn properly.
There are also standards set internationally for respirators labeled as KN95 DL2, DL3, DS2, DS3, FFP2, FFP3, KN100, KP95, KP100, P2, P3, PFF2, PFF3, R95, and Special. However, the CDC advises that these respirators may not always provide the level of protection indicated on the mask. For example, in 2020 and 2021, the CDC found that 60% of KN95 respirators did not meet the United States’ NIOSH standards.
For more information, please visit the CDC website at Use Masks to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 (cdc.gov)