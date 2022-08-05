First potential COVID cluster happens during first week of school at Hickam Elementary

HICKAM AIRFORCE BASE (KITV)- it's the first week of school, and there's already a potential COVID cluster in one of the classrooms on Oahu. The Department of Education has confirmed Hickam Elementary is the school involved. and two classrooms in the 2nd grade are affected. The state Department of Health is conducting it's own investigation into the source of transmission. The last known exposure was on Thursday.
"COVID BA-5 is the most contagious variant since the beginning of COVID. If you do the data, we are seeing that BA-5 is approaching measles to be the most virus that medicine has every seen. So therefore, in a classroom setting with no masks, is a total set-up fpr a more a massive spread that's beyond three students," said Family Physician and CEO/President of Premier Medical Group Hawaii/USA Dr. Scott Miscovich MD.
Hawaii schools have gone to voluntary masking this yea. "This is just the start. Most of us are predicting that if everything stays the same, we are likely looking at over 50% of all the children in the schools of the state of Hawaii becoming infected in the first 2 months," said Dr. Miscovich.
II's not known at this time exactly how many students are in the potential cluster. But some of the steps students in the affected classrooms may have to take include: universal indoor masking for the class or grade, enhanced testing, moving activities outdoors when possible and keeping the students in isolated groups. "That's very good. relative to what is being not being promoted at other schools or followed. Those mitigation measures are actually solid," said Dr. Miscovich.
