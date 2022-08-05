 Skip to main content
First potential COVID cluster happens during first week of school at Hickam Elementary

HICKAM AIRFORCE BASE (KITV)- it's the first week of school, and there's already a potential COVID cluster in one of the classrooms on Oahu. The Department of Education has confirmed Hickam Elementary is the school involved. and two classrooms in the 2nd grade are affected. The state Department of Health is conducting it's own investigation into the source of transmission. The last known exposure was on Thursday.

"COVID BA-5 is the most contagious variant since the beginning of COVID. If you do the data, we are seeing that BA-5 is approaching measles to be the most virus that medicine has every seen. So therefore, in a classroom setting with no masks, is a total set-up fpr a more a massive spread that's beyond three students," said Family Physician and CEO/President of Premier Medical Group Hawaii/USA Dr. Scott Miscovich MD.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

